TORONTO, Nov 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Switzerland,
Hong Kong and the United States have the world's worst records
on combating financial secrecy that allows the wealthy to dodge
taxes or hide their money, according to a study released on
Monday.
Most countries' secrecy score improved in recent years as
governments responded to public anger over inequality and tax
evasion, but the records in the United States and Germany
worsened, said the Tax Justice Network's bi-annual financial
secrecy index.
Ranked the eighth-worst offender globally, Germany is a
"growing menace for financial transparency," the TJN said.
The United States is performing worse than the Cayman
Islands, Luxembourg or United Arab Emirates, which are also
among the 10 poorest performers, it said.
As much as $32 trillion dollars of private wealth is hidden
away in tax havens, untaxed or barely taxed, the TJN said.
And illicit financial flows across borders are estimated at
more than $1 trillion annually, it said.
Africa alone has lost more than $1 trillion dollars to
capital flight since 1970 as wealthy elites move money overseas,
it said.
Countries fail to promote financial transparency by refusing
to share information about shell companies or blocking exchanges
of data on multinational firms shifting profits among various
locations to shop around for the lowest tax rates, it said.
In an attempt to crack down on tax evasion, the European
Union is starting to require that multinational firms provide
financial data broken down by country as well as central
registers of the beneficial owners of shell companies.
The administration of U.S. President Barack Obama has
pressured countries such as Switzerland to provide information
on Americans attempting to dodge taxes, but the performance of
the world's largest economy has slipped when it comes to
enforcement at home, the TJN said.
"The USA must finally overcome its historically rooted
opposition to reasonable tax sharing with its trade and
investment partners," said John Christensen, the U.K.-based
group's executive director, in a statement.
The U.S. states of Delaware, Wyoming and Nevada fared
particularly poorly in terms of transparency, as they serve as
hubs for offshore investors to set up shell companies to hide
assets, it said.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault. Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)