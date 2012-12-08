* Early pioneer of acquiring companies with a lot of debt
* Popularized the practice of 'greenmail'
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Dec 7 Saul Steinberg, who led massive
takeovers of companies before the titans of private equity
popularized leveraged buyouts, and became one of the first
personalities in finance to be dubbed a corporate raider, has
died at the age of 73.
A lover of dealmaking, Steinberg rose to Wall Street
prominence in the 1960s but ran into health and financial
difficulties by 2000. His death was announced on Friday by CNBC,
where his daughter-in-law Maria Bartiromo is a presenter.
Steinberg is survived by a wife and six children, including
Bartiromo's husband Jonathan, the CEO of asset management firm
WisdomTree Investments Inc. Steinberg gradually moved
into obscurity after he suffered a stroke in 1995 and the
conglomerate he created filed for bankruptcy in 2001.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1939, Steinberg graduated
from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in
Philadelphia at the age of 20 with an idea to lease IBM
computers. The company he set up for this purpose, Leasco, made
him a millionaire by the age of 24.
In 1968, in a move more akin to the large deals seen today
by the likes of buyouts firms such as Blackstone Group LP
and KKR & Co LP, he took over Reliance, a Philadelphia
insurance company 10 times the size of Leasco.
A bid by Steinberg the following year to acquire Chemical
Bank, a predecessor of JPMorgan Chase & Co, proved
unsuccessful. But his newly created Reliance Group grew as it
took on more debt and priced insurance policies cheaply.
In 1984, he made an unfruitful bid for Walt Disney Co
but sold his Disney shares back to the company for a $60
million premium in exchange for walking away in a practice that
became known as greenmail and was later used by several activist
investors.
One of Steinberg's most famous completed deals is Telemundo,
which he formed in 1987 by acquiring Spanish language television
stations. But he lost much of his assets with Reliance's demise
in 2001.
A prolific art collector, Steinberg was a major donor to the
Wharton School, where he served as chairman of its board of
overseers.
In one his last deals that symbolized the ascendance of a
new generation of dealmakers, Steinberg sold his apartment at
New York's exclusive Park Avenue for a reported $37 million to
Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone's co-founder and CEO.