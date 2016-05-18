(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
* Proposal to outline lighter regulatory regime for fintech
firms
* Regulator may temporarily waive some licensing
requirements
By Swati Pandey and Michelle Price
SYDNEY, May 18 Australia's securities regulator
is set to publish a proposal next month to allow financial
technology companies to start operating without a full license,
one of the agency's top executives said on Wednesday.
The potential new rules would create a controlled
environment, or "sandbox", to allow start-ups to launch in the
market with restricted authorisation before being granted a full
license, Cathie Armour, a commissioner at the Australian
Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), told the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit.
"We are going to issue a public consultation on some
potential adjustments to the regulatory framework which might be
of particular help to fintech businesses. They'll obviously have
regulations imposed on them but, potentially, for a limited
period of time, some aspects of regulation will not be imposed
just to allow experimentation."
ASIC is exploring how it could use waivers and no-action
notices to implement the sandbox framework, which ASIC hopes to
get up and running by the end of the year, said Armour.
ASIC has been drafting the proposal in consultation with
fintech experts, including Alex Scandurra, CEO of Sydney fintech
hub Stone & Chalk.
"We are exploring the opportunity to create a sandbox that
allows start-ups to validate, rapidly prototype and engage with
various customer groups prior to having to engage in a formal
licensing process," Scandurra told the summit.
Many fintech business models do not easily fit into the
existing license-based financial regulatory framework operated
in many countries, making it tough for start-ups to become
established and sparking calls for regulators to provide more
clarity on the rules for fintech services.
The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said last year it
would launch a regulatory "sandbox" for fintech firms to create
a safe space in which authorised firms can experiment to
validate their business models.
Under that programme, which opened to applicants last week,
fintech firms which meet certain FCA criteria will be granted
"restricted authorisation" by the FCA to test their ideas
without fear of prosecution if they break the FCA's rules.
"We've looked at what the FCA's proposal is and we're
looking to do something much more far-reaching," said Scandurra.
Australia wants to develop Sydney as a fintech hub similar
to Silicon Valley and has announced tax breaks for early-stage
investments as well as a visa scheme for entrepreneurs to
attract talent.
