By Swati Pandey and Michelle Price
SYDNEY/HONG KONG May 18 Australia's markets
watchdog is in the advanced stages of an investigation into the
fixing of benchmark interest rates in which it has already
hauled two of the country's major banks to the courts, a top
official said on Wednesday.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC)
launched two separate court actions against ANZ Banking Group
and Westpac Banking Corp earlier this year for
allegedly fixing the bank bill swap reference rate (BBSW), an
allegation both banks have rejected.
"We are in advanced stages of our investigation in relation
to the other organisations that we were looking at but we
haven't formed any conclusions at this stage," ASIC commissioner
Cathie Armour told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.
"We are very keen to complete this process and come to a
conclusive view on the outstanding investigations."
ASIC, which is Australia's corporate, markets and financial
services regulator, will also publish a report in the next
couple of months on equity research independence and will seek
industry feedback before introducing definitive guidance, Armour
told the summit held at the Reuters office in Sydney.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Michelle Price in HONG
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman