(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
here)
* Regulators start to look at fintech innovation
* Blockchain ledgers could bring new ways of banking,
trading
* Widespread use of blockchain seen 5-10 years away
By Huw Jones and Michelle Price
LONDON/HONG KONG, May 20 The 'fintech' sector
hoping to revolutionise finance with the adoption of blockchain,
or distributed ledger technology, is forcing global financial
regulators to start looking at whether they need to change the
rules governing markets and banking.
Regulators are now asking whether the blockchain computing
process, which underpins the digital currency bitcoin, will have
an impact on how they protect consumers and keep the financial
system stable if something goes wrong, the Reuters Financial
Regulation Summit heard this week.
Using cryptographic algorithms including digital signatures,
blockchain keeps track of and verifies transactions, adding new
transactions in blocks to the chain of all previous
transactions.
This electronic ledger can be shared across a network but
records of the transactions already verified cannot be tampered
with or revised.
The technology is now being promoted as a potentially
"disruptive" force that could reduce the role of banks in making
payments and change the way trades in financial instruments are
cleared and settled, affecting market transactions worth
trillions of dollars annually.
"How does it affect not only things we care about but built
the (regulatory) regime around ?" Andrew Bailey, deputy governor
of the Bank of England and Britain's top banking regulator said.
"As regulators we need to be managing the change without
killing it," he said.
International regulatory body the Financial Stability Board,
has already been working on a study to determine whether
innovations like blockchain pose any sort of threat to the
stability of the financial system and what risks need
addressing.
The findings, yet to be published, are keenly awaited by the
sector as they will have a bearing on any new national rules.
Much of the concern boils down to what is genuinely new,
and how financial markets might change, along with the roles of
banks.
"One of the issues that will emerge is broadly how to define
a bank," said Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee of
the world's banking regulators.
"If you decide to draw a line between what you define as a
bank and everybody else, what does that do to the structure of
the banking sector? That is likely to be quite a hot topic for
many years to come," said Ingves, who is also governor of
Sweden's central bank.
IS FINTECH SYSTEMIC?
So far regulators have been largely hands off given the tiny
sums fintech development investment represents compared with the
billions of dollars invested by mainstream banking in their
payments and IT systems.
Consultant EY said UK fintech investment totalled 524
million pounds ($765 million) in 2015, compared with 1.4 billion
pounds in New York, 3.6 billion pounds in California, 388
million pounds in Germany, and 198 million pounds in Australia.
But politicians in countries with major financial centres
like Britain, Singapore and the United States also don't want
them falling behind in adopting new technology to secure jobs
and tax revenues.
And any problems on the way could be a catalyst for
regulatory change, though the U.S. Treasury stopped short of
proposing new rules after irregularities surrounding $22 million
in loans at peer-to-peer lender Lending Club Corp this month
.
Meanwhile China, which is investing heavily in fintech has
been grappling with a series of peer-to-peer lending scams that
have seen investors defrauded of billions of dollars.
"The more we can help key decision-makers and regulators
just simply even understand what's being developed, it's going
to be hugely important as they can provide the appropriate
measures to make sure we don't have systemic risk issues," said
Alex Scandurra, chief executive of Stone & Chalk, the Australian
fintech development hub in Sydney.
"Taking China out of the picture, I'd laugh at anyone who
says fintech is posing right now any material risk in any
market," Scandurra said.
The widespread use of blockchain in trade finance or
clearing and settling trades is typically viewed as being five
to 10 years away from mainstream adoption.
But if blockchain takes off, applying existing anti-money
laundering, securities trading and consumer protection rules may
be all that's needed for now, regulators said.
"We should wait and see what uses the market is
contemplating and whether that sort of use would imply the
emergence of new risks," said Adam Farkas, executive director of
the EU's European Banking Authority.
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the EU's European Securities and
Markets Authority said blockchain may offer quicker and cheaper
settlement of trades but may pose risks concerning privacy and
governance.
ESMA will publish a discussion paper next month.
"We need to be prepared in case blockchain is successful.
It's important enough to look into it, but that's still very far
away from saying this will be a new development," Maijoor said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
For more summit stories, see
($1 = 0.6847 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Greg Mahlich)