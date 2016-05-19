* For other news from the Reuters Financial Regulation
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission plans to finalize rules on cyber security,
automated trading and position limits this year, its chairman
said on Thursday.
Those three rules are top priorities as the commission
tidies up the final requirements related to the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said at the
Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.
The CFTC has been examining the thoroughness of cyber
security at exchanges and other entities it oversees, and
uncovered unspecified deficiencies at some, he said. The agency
is encouraging boards of directors to scrutinize practices and
policies more closely, he added.
"Cyber is the biggest threat facing financial markets
today," he said, echoing comments earlier in the week from
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White.
Cyber security has become an increasingly pressing issue for
a wide range of entities in recent years. Big banks, retailers
and payment processors have battled breaches or attempted
breaches into customer data. A few months ago, a Los Angeles
hospital said it paid hackers $17,000 in ransom to regain
control of its computer systems.
Even regulators grapple with cyber incursions, as evidenced
by the recent heist involving the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and Bangladesh's central bank.
The CFTC has been monitoring its own systems for cyber
threats, Massad said. He noted that the agency received one of
the top ratings for its cyber security practices from a
government monitor, but attackers continue to evolve their
methods and pose an ongoing risk.
Apart from cyber security, Massad said the CFTC has focused
on catching bad actors who try to "spoof" markets by putting in
bids for trades that they intend to cancel. The CFTC brought
several enforcement cases on this matter, which has acted as a
deterrent, he said, but the agency is still monitoring markets
closely for spoofing activity.
After the CFTC has spent almost six years writing and
implementing new financial regulations stemming from Dodd-Frank,
including the creation of clearinghouses for the now-$181
trillion derivatives market, Massad was asked what he thought of
comments by politicians who want the law dismantled.
In short, Massad said, that idea does not make sense.
"So, we're going to go back to the bilateral opaque dark
world of swaps without central clearing?" he asked. "We're going
to, what, bring back the Office of Thrift Supervision? Are we
going to lower deposit insurance back down to $100,000? Are we
going to eliminate the orderly liquidation authority so the
federal government can bail out institutions? I mean, come on.
If you go through the specifics, it doesn't make any sense."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington, additional reporting
by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)