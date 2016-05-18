(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
here)
By Huw Jones
LONDON May 18 Asset managers do not need new
safeguards at this point to cope with a decline in liquidity
that has contributed to sharp swings in bond markets, a senior
European Union regulator said.
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Union's European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said the structure of
bond markets had changed due to technology advances, lower
levels of activity by banks and the increased presence of asset
managers.
"Yes, liquidity has changed. To say this now requires
another policy, that is too early to say," he told the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit on Wednesday.
His view contrasts with central bankers who want to bring in
new rules for asset managers to safeguard financial stability.
A drop in liquidity in U.S. Treasuries and German government
bonds, for example, has made it harder for asset managers to
sell bonds when they need to.
As a result, central bankers have called for new rules on
liquidity management and leverage at asset managers.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which coordinates
regulation for the Group of 20 economies (G20) and is headed by
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, will make global policy
recommendations by September. FSB recommendations
are not legally binding.
Markets regulators are less eager to jump in.
Maijoor is just back from a meeting in Peru of IOSCO, the
global umbrella body for securities regulators, which discussed
bond market liquidity and asset managers.
Last year, IOSCO, an FSB member, scuppered FSB plans to deem
asset managers "systemic" and therefore face tougher scrutiny,
saying funds do not pose the same risks as banks.
"It's too early to say that we need to change redemption
mechanisms or the liquidity management tools at investment
funds," Maijoor said.
EU-regulated mutual funds have a good track record in
managing liquidity, and it was too early to reform the EU's new
regime for alternative investments like hedge funds, Maijoor
said.
"What we should do is collect more data on asset managers in
the EU ... to get a better understanding of what they are doing
before (we take) the next step and say this should be regulated
differently," Maijoor said.
He predicted that this sort of debate between central
bankers and markets watchdogs over regulation policy will happen
more often.
"Maybe the way you look at stability issues in banking is
not the right template for looking into stability issues in the
securities market," Maijoor said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)