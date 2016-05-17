MUMBAI May 17 India's central bank will
continue reviewing the asset quality at commercial lenders this
financial year, Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said on Tuesday, as
part of "a continuous process" aimed at avoiding an increase in
levels of distressed debt.
The Reserve Bank of India late last year announced a more
formal process of reviewing asset quality at lenders for the
year that ended in March 2016.
Gandhi said reviewing asset quality would continue even this
year though he did not specify whether it would be under the
same process carried out in the last financial year.
"It is not that we will not assess the quality of the assets
of the banks hereafter," Gandhi told Reuters in an interview as
part of the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in Mumbai
Reviewing asset quality "is a permanent process of
supervisory action," he said.
