WASHINGTON May 17 Cyber security is the biggest
risk facing the financial system, the chair of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.
The SEC, which oversees U.S. securities markets, said some
major exchanges, dark pools and clearing houses did not have
cyber policies in place that matched the sort of risks they
faced.
"What we found, as a general matter so far, is a lot of
preparedness, a lot of awareness but also their policies and
procedures are not tailored to their particular risks," SEC
Chair Mary Jo White told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit
in Washington D.C.
"As we go out there now, we are pointing that out."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Meredith Mazzilli)