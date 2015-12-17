(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
LONDON Dec 17 Big names from the worlds of
finance and technology such as Deutsche Boerse, JP Morgan, Cisco
and IBM have come together to work on an open-source framework
for using the "blockchain" technology that underpins the
web-based cryptocurrency bitcoin.
The new technology works as a huge, decentralised ledger of
every bitcoin transaction ever made, which is verified and
shared by a global network of computers and is therefore
virtually tamper-proof.
It has been drawing investment from banks and other
financial players, who reckon it could save them money by making
their operations faster, more efficient and more transparent.
The data that can be secured by the blockchain is not
restricted to bitcoin transactions. Any two parties could use it
to exchange other information, including stock deals, legal
contracts and property records, within minutes and with no need
for a central authority to verify it.
The new project will be run by the not-for-profit Linux
Foundation, and will focus on building industry-specific
applications, platforms and hardware systems to support business
transactions.
The initiative will include Digital Asset Holdings, the
blockchain start-up run by former JP Morgan executive Blythe
Masters, who has become something of an ambassador for the
nascent technology.
The initiative will also work with the blockchain consortium
of banks run by financial technology firm R3, which on Thursday
said it had added another 12 banks, including Santander and
Nomura, and would soon include some of the world's biggest fund
managers.
The Bank for International Settlements, the central bank for
central bankers, said in a report last month that blockchain
technology could reduce the role of intermediaries such as banks
or other financial players.
But a senior executive at German exchange operator Deutsche
Boerse, one member of the new Linux initiative, told
Reuters in a recent interview that it does not see itself being
made irrelevant by the new technology.
Deutsche Boerse is actively involved in discussions with
several fintech firms and financial institutions that are
developing distributed ledger technology, said Ashwin Kumar, who
took up his role as global product development head at Deutsche
Boerse on Sept. 1.
"The blockchain technology won't make market infrastructure
providers obsolete," he said. "(But) ignoring it would be like
saying: 'Why do we need email instead of regular mail?'."
He said blockchain looked promising in addressing some
problems such as settlement delays but it also faced constraints
such as a lack of scalability and the potential for conflict
between transparency and the confidentiality of information.
Other collaborators on the new project include international
payment network SWIFT, Accenture, Intel, State Street, Wells
Fargo, and the London Stock Exchange.
(Writing by Jemima Kelly and Jonathan Gould; Reporting by
Andreas Kroener and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)