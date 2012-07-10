BRIEF-NXT-ID says its unit Fit Pay's token service provider solution has been integrated with Visa token service
July 10 Financement-Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of notes due Dec. 1, 2019, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.45 percent issue were priced at 99.911 to yield 2.463 percent or 105 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
ZURICH, June 8 UBS expects to see 3-3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.10-3.62 billion) of net outflows from charging wealthy clients holding money in euros, Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said on Thursday.