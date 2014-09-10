Sept 10 Cyber security breaches are rare among
investment advisory firms registered with U.S. states, but
improvements to technology and procedures could still bolster
protection of client information, state securities regulators
said on Wednesday.
Just 4 percent of advisers reported having a "cyber security
incident" during the years in which they have been registered in
their respective states, according to a study by the North
American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA). The
incidents were as diverse as website breaches and hackers
impersonating clients via email.
Theft and unauthorized use of confidential data were
problems for 1 percent of advisers, NASAA said.
The study did find problems, however. For example, nearly a
third of advisers that contact clients via email do not send
messages through a secure system that prevents them from being
read by hackers and other third parties. Also, fewer than half
of the firms surveyed, or 44 percent, had policies, procedures
and training in place related to cyber security.
State-registered investment advisers account for more than
half of the registered investment advisers in the United States,
NASAA said. The group released the cyber-security study on
Wednesday at its annual conference in Indianapolis.
Financial services firms have been jittery about information
security after several high-profile data breaches at major
retailers, including Target Corp and Home Depot Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is also investigating a
possible cyber attack, a spokeswoman said on Aug. 29.
NASAA's study included 440 state-registered investment
advisory firms in nine states. U.S. state securities regulators
oversee small and mid-sized investment advisers who manage up to
$100 million. Larger investment advisers register with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other states are now using NASAA's pilot study to collect
information from advisers in their jurisdictions. NASAA plans to
develop guidance for advisers about cyber security practices
based on the results, Valerie Mirko, NASAA deputy general
counsel, said in a telephone interview. NASAA expects the
additional results by yearend, Mirko said.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)