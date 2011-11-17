SEOUL Nov 17 Financial regulators from across Asia including top central bank officials will gather in Seoul next Monday to launch the region's consultative group for the Financial Stability Board, South Korea's central bank said on Thursday.

The chiefs of the Bank of Korea and the Malaysian central bank will serve as the inaugural co-chairmen of the consultative group, the first of six such regional bodies to be established under an agreement reached in July, it said.

Central bank chiefs from New Zealand, Thailand and Pakistan will also attend the inaugural meeting as well as senior officials from the other 11 member countries in the region, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)