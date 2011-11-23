(Adds background)
* Says guidelines should be in line with banks' own targets
* Cites risk that rules could be changed in final form
VIENNA, Nov 23 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday
played down prospects that planned guidelines for Austrian bank
lending in emerging Europe could help spark a credit crunch in
the region.
The rules proposed by Austrian regulators this week link
bank lending to the amount of refinancing that lenders can
arrange for themselves locally in central, eastern and
southeastern Europe (CESEE).
They affect UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste
Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International
.
Ratings agency Fitch said in a statement the plan "should
help ensure banks manage down their CESEE funding needs without
imposing significant new constraints on lending".
Austrian banks -- the biggest lenders in emerging Europe --
in the past promoted rapid credit growth in the region in part
via cheap financing from parent groups and by using
foreign-currency lending.
"While Austrian banks have in the past used money raised at
home to fund lending in CESEE, we believe they are no longer
looking to grow their loans significantly faster than their
funding in the region," Fitch said.
"That means a proposed requirement that the ratio of new
loans to new deposits and other local and supranational funding
does not exceed 110 percent is likely to be within the targets
that banks have already set for themselves and shouldn't spark a
further big slowdown in lending," it added.
UniCredit's head of central and eastern Europe, Gianni
Franco Papa, had made this point to reporters on Tuesday but
said the rules need to be "handled with care".
Fitch said the curbs would keep banks lowering their
loan-to-deposit ratios there and "prevent exposure to CESEE
growing excessively when sentiment towards the region changes".
It added, however, that if the euro zone crisis worsened
"capital and funding pressures on some euro zone banks may force
them to cut funding to subsidiaries in emerging Europe beyond
the level warranted by local conditions".
It said the Austrian rules were unlikely to have an impact
on big Austrian banks' viability ratings or issuer default
ratings, but cited a risk that final regulatory requirements
could change from what has been proposed so far.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)