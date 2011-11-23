(Adds background)

* Says guidelines should be in line with banks' own targets

* Cites risk that rules could be changed in final form

VIENNA, Nov 23 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday played down prospects that planned guidelines for Austrian bank lending in emerging Europe could help spark a credit crunch in the region.

The rules proposed by Austrian regulators this week link bank lending to the amount of refinancing that lenders can arrange for themselves locally in central, eastern and southeastern Europe (CESEE).

They affect UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International .

Ratings agency Fitch said in a statement the plan "should help ensure banks manage down their CESEE funding needs without imposing significant new constraints on lending".

Austrian banks -- the biggest lenders in emerging Europe -- in the past promoted rapid credit growth in the region in part via cheap financing from parent groups and by using foreign-currency lending.

"While Austrian banks have in the past used money raised at home to fund lending in CESEE, we believe they are no longer looking to grow their loans significantly faster than their funding in the region," Fitch said.

"That means a proposed requirement that the ratio of new loans to new deposits and other local and supranational funding does not exceed 110 percent is likely to be within the targets that banks have already set for themselves and shouldn't spark a further big slowdown in lending," it added.

UniCredit's head of central and eastern Europe, Gianni Franco Papa, had made this point to reporters on Tuesday but said the rules need to be "handled with care".

Fitch said the curbs would keep banks lowering their loan-to-deposit ratios there and "prevent exposure to CESEE growing excessively when sentiment towards the region changes".

It added, however, that if the euro zone crisis worsened "capital and funding pressures on some euro zone banks may force them to cut funding to subsidiaries in emerging Europe beyond the level warranted by local conditions".

It said the Austrian rules were unlikely to have an impact on big Austrian banks' viability ratings or issuer default ratings, but cited a risk that final regulatory requirements could change from what has been proposed so far. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)