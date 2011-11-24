PRAGUE Nov 24 The Czech Republic's central bank will analyse Austria's planned guidelines for Austrian bank lending in emerging Europe and was not consulted on the measures beforehand, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Austrian regulators this week proposed rules linking bank lending to the amount of refinancing lenders can arrange for themselves locally in central, eastern and southeastern Europe.

"In view of the fact that these measures was not consulted or discussed with us beforehand, the Czech central bank is analysing at this time their contents, intent and legal and material relevance, and will clear them up with the Austrian oversight body," Hampl was quoted as saying in Hospodarske Noviny business daily.

The new Austrian rules will link lending growth at banking units to growth in local refinancing, primarily via local deposits and also via local issuance activity and supranational funding from agencies like the EBRD or European Investment Bank.

Particularly exposed subsidiaries must ensure the ratio of new loans to local refinancing does not exceed 110 percent.

The proposed rules affect UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International -- all of which have units in the Czech Republic, including Erste's Ceska Sporitelna, the country's largest bank by assets.

The Czech banking sector has surplus liquidity and high capital ratios, and banks have felt relatively small ripples from the financial crisis thanks to the liquidity buffer coming from low loan-to-deposit ratios.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday played down prospects that the planned guidelines could help spark a credit crunch in the region. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)