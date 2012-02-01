VIENNA Feb 1 Erste Group Bank
expects the hit from Hungary's move to let borrowers repay
foreign-currency loans at below-market exchange rates to be in
line with the provisions for this it built last year, the
Austrian lender said.
"From today's perspective we will be in that range," a
spokesman said on Wednesday, referring to the 200 million euros
($261.8 million) it earmarked in October to cover losses on
Budapest's controversial measure.
At the time emerging Europe's second-biggest lender had
assumed a fifth of eligible loans would be converted in the
scheme and its exchange rate loss would be 25 percent.
The chief executive of rival Raiffeisen Bank International
told a newspaper last month he expected a hit of up to
60 million euros, half its previous estimate.
RBI had assumed 30 percent of such loans would be exchanged
into local-currency loans.
Hungary's government reached a deal with banks in December
that eases the burden on holders of foreign currency loans worth
around 5 trillion forints ($22.22 billion).
Borrowers had until the end of January to pay off the
foreign exchange loans or explain to lenders how they would do.
Erste and Raiffeisen had to inject money into their
Hungarian units last year to help absorb losses, but both have
said they intend to stay in the country.
The finance chief at UniCredit's Bank Austria unit
said in October he expected less of a hit than the others had
so that the impact would be "visible but very much under
control".
Bank Austria had no immediate comment on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
($1 = 225.0296 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)