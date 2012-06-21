By Steve Slater
| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 The cost of corporate loans will
rise substantially because of the impact of tougher new
regulations, according to two thirds of banks and financial
firms surveyed in a report published Thursday.
Some 26 percent of banks surveyed expect margins on
corporate loans to rise at least 100 basis points, while a
further 40 percent said margins would increase by between 50 and
100 basis points, according to a report by Ernst & Young and the
Institute of International Finance (IIF).
"Executives predict some potentially painful consequences as
a result of the new rules: returns on equity will go down, costs
and leverage will have to be reduced, margins will have to go up
and business models will be changed," the report said.
It said 65 percent of firms surveyed were evaluating
portfolios because of new Basel III capital and liquidity rules,
30 percent were exiting lines of business and 13 percent were
quitting countries.
Three quarters of the firms said new liquidity rules will
have a "significant" or "modest" effect on their costs.
Concern is increasing in Europe that higher bank funding
costs will be passed on to customers or lead to banks cutting
lending even more, potentially hurting economic recovery
attempts.
Corporate lending, adjusted for risks, is only selectively
profitable for A-rated banks and is unprofitable for BBB-rated
banks, Matt Spick, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a separate
report on Thursday. It can still be profitable for AA-rated
European banks, he said.
"Since the onset of the crisis, European bank funding costs
have risen, and thanks to changes in risk perception and the
proposed EU bail-in regime, we expect this trend to persist,"
Spick said. "The difficulty of writing profitable corporate
lending business for many banks will, in our view, add to the
pressure to deleverage."
It could result in up to 3 trillion euros of lending by
European banks being replaced, such as by corporates raising
money in bond markets instead. While banks have seen the cost of
raising debt rise in recent years, costs have fallen for
corporates.
Even banks with lower funding costs may have little appetite
to provide debt finance to industrial companies who can sell
bonds themselves, and lending will be restricted to small and
medium-sized firms, Spick said.