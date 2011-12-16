* PwC report carried out for City of London Corp
* Financial services tax contribution estimated up 18 pct
LONDON Dec 16 Britain's financial
services sector contributed an estimated 63 billion pounds ($97
billion) in taxes this year, up 18 percent,
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said in a report for the City of
London Corporation.
The report comes as British Prime Minister David Cameron
faces continued criticism for leaving Britain isolated within
the European Union last week by refusing to allow treaty changes
to entrench fiscal discipline in the euro zone without measures
to protect Britain's finance industry.
Cameron, whose demands were rejected, defended the move by
saying the finance industry was vital to the economy. Critics
have accused him of trying to protect the industry, known in the
UK as the City of London, the business district where much of it
is based, to the detriment of other sectors, such as
manufacturing.
The PwC survey for the City of London Corporation said the
increase in the sector's tax contribution was due to a rise in
the levels of corporation tax, Value Added Tax (VAT) and
employment tax.
The one-off bank payroll tax, charged on 2009 bonuses, was
paid in this year, totalling 3.4 billion pounds. However, the
bank levy was introduced after the study period closed, and the
VAT rise to 20 percent did not take full effect in the period.
"At a time when the City's value is being questioned, both
in the UK and in Europe, these figures highlight the huge fiscal
contribution it continues to make, even in this extremely
challenging economic environment," said Stuart Fraser, policy
chairman for the City of London Corporation.
Public anger at banks has remained high around the world,
with many blaming them for causing the global financial crisis
and resulting economic slowdown.
Earlier this week, official figures showed that the number
of Britons out of work had risen in October to the highest level
in more than 17 years.