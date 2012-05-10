SAN FRANCISCO May 9 Calpers, the biggest U.S.
public pension fund, will commit $500 million to a managed
account overseen by Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest private equity firm, according to details provided by
the fund to Reuters on Wednesday.
The $238 billion California Public Employees' Retirement
System pension fund in an email described the Blackstone
Tactical Opportunities Separate Account LP as an opportunity to
"target global investment opportunities in areas of market,
regulatory, or other forms of dislocation."
Diversified private equity firms have been capitalizing on
their scale by offering large pension funds the opportunity to
invest in special accounts across their investment funds.
In exchange for major commitments, investors get a break on
management fees, which Calpers has been seeking from its outside
investment managers.
The Calpers commitment is a coup for Blackstone after the
New Jersey Division of Investment, which manages a $66.2 billion
pension fund, agreed last December to invest $1.8 billion across
Blackstone's investment businesses, bringing its total
commitment to $2.5 billion.
Blackstone rivals KKR & Co LP and Apollo Global
Management LLC had raised the "mega-mandate" stakes a
month earlier by announcing they would manage $3 billion each on
behalf of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.
Calpers said it also is committing $400 million to Cerberus
Institutional Partners V LP. Its investments primarily fall into
two broad categories - distressed private equity and distressed
securities, including distressed corporate debt and mortgage
investments, according to Calpers.
Calpers is also committing $100 million to Credit
Suisse-Domestic Emerging Manager LP, which "will invest with
Emerging Managers defined as Funds raising their first, second,
or third-time funds."
"Additionally the size of the fund will be limited to below
$1 billion for Buyout and Special Situation funds, and less than
$500 million for Growth and Venture funds," Calpers said.
"The intent of this program is to support quality managers
that will produce attractive risk adjusted returns."
Another $100 million from Calpers is slated for Pacific
Alliance Group's PAG Asia I LP.
Calpers said the Hong Kong asset manager's fund will "focus
on buyout and growth equity investments primarily in Greater
China, but will also invest in Japan, South Korea, and other
Asian countries," focusing "on buyouts and structured
transactions in excess of $100 million."