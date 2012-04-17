SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Calpers, the biggest
U.S. public pension fund, took an initial step o n T uesday toward
phasing in higher rates for local governments using its
services, a move intended to ease the burden of rising
retirement expenses.
A committee of the $234 billion California Public Employees'
Retirement System backed a two-year period during which local
governments would pay more into the pension fund. The plan goes
to the fund's full board on Wednesday.
Calpers' board voted last month to lower the fund's assumed
annual rate of return to 7.5 percent from a longstanding 7.75
percent. The lower rate will require government employers to
increase their contributions to the retirement system to bolster
its funding.
Governments across the most populous U.S. state have
expected increased contributions for some time and are concerned
they will add to the growing burden of their pension costs.
In response to their concerns, Calpers' leaders requested
the fund's staff create a plan for phasing in increased
contributions over two years instead of one.
Rod Gould, city manager of Santa Monica, welcomed a two-year
period but said he is concerned Calpers could later lower its
assumed rate of return further.
The fund's staff had recommended taking the rate down to
7.25 percent from 7.75 percent.
"The real question is, after phasing in this downward
assessment, are we two years away from another one?" Gould
asked. "The rumors keep coming that we're going down to 7.25
percent."
A 7.5 percent assumed rate of return would increase Santa
Monica's payment to Calpers by $3.8 million a year, he said.
Fitch Ratings earlier this month said Calpers' reduced
return assumption would present near-term budget pressure for
some California municipalities.
"We believe that this reduction presents the biggest risk to
municipalities and counties with the least overall financial
flexibility and strained relationships with their work forces,"
Fitch said in a statement.
By contrast, "Other entities with significant financial
flexibility and cooperative relationships with bargaining units
are likely to take this increased pressure in stride," Fitch
said.
