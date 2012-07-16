* Calpers annual rate of return is at 7.5 percent
* CIO says return target a realistic long-term goal
* Sister fund also down
PETALUMA, Calif., July 16
and slowing global growth held the biggest U.S. public pension
fund to a disappointing 1 percent gain in the last 12 months,
well below its return target and its hefty 20.9 percent gain the
year before.
The small gain was well below the California Public
Employees' Retirement System's new assumed annual rate of
return, lowered in March by its board to 7.5 percent from a
longstanding 7.75 percent to reflect a more cautious outlook on
financial markets.
The fund's assets were worth $233 billion at the end of
June. Their value fell in March 2009 to a recession low of about
$160 billion from a peak of about $260 billion in October 2007.
"The last twelve months were a challenging period for all
investors as the ongoing European debt crisis and slowing global
economic growth increased market volatility and reduced equity
returns," said Joe Dear, chief investment officer of the fund,
best known as Calpers.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System also posted
a meager return. The fund said on Friday its assets increased in
value by 1.8 percent to $150.6 billion in the fiscal year that
ended June 30.
"The small gain reflected "volatile and challenging global
markets," Calpers' sister fund said in a statement
Calpers' performance suffered from its significant
allocations to U.S. and international public equities.
Investments in fixed-income, infrastructure, private equity and,
notably, real estate offset their losses.
Despite Calpers' meager gain in the recent fiscal year, Dear
said the fund's new 7.5 percent return target is a realistic
long-term goal.
The reduced rate is a pressing matter for local governments
in California, including financially troubled cities like
Stockton and San Bernardino, as it will require them to increase
contributions to the retirement system to bolster its funding.
Local governments managing pensions through Calpers will
begin making increased payments to the fund in June 2013.
Calpers will inform them of the charges this fall.
State agencies and school districts began paying increased
contributions this month.
Calpers' staff had initially urged the fund's board to
approve a return target of 7.25 percent.
Concerned about the potential financial strain that would
impose on state agencies and local governments struggling with
lean budgets, the fund's board instead opted for the 7.5 percent
target and for phasing it in over two years instead of one.