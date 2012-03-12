SACRAMENTO, Calif. March 12 The investment committee of Calpers, the pension fund for California public employees, voted on Monday to oppose proposed legislation that would require it to give priority to investments in infrastructure projects in the state over such projects in other locations.

The staff of Calpers, the $234 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, which is the biggest U.S. pension fund, had recommended opposing the state legislation because it would subject the fund to a burdensome investment mandate.

Calpers already targets California for infrastructure investments. In September its board approved an $800 million program for California-specific investments in infrastructure over the next three years.

The fund started its broad infrastructure investment program in 2007 to invest in companies and projects involving physical structures, networks and facilities related to transportation, ports, energy, power, water and communications. It targets about $5 billion in infrastructure investments, with up to $4 billion of the investments in the United States.

Calpers currently has California infrastructure investments worth $203 million, including $67 million invested through its infrastructure program and $136 million invested through its private equity holdings.

The fund has also provided credit enhancement for about $326 million in California infrastructure bonds. (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Leslie Adler)