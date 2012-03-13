SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 13 Calpers, the
California pension fund for public employees, took a major step
on Tuesday toward reducing its assumed rate of return, a move
that could increase costs for government agencies that use its
services.
The pension and health benefits committee of Calpers, the
$236 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System,
voted 6-2 to lower the fund's assumed rate of return to 7.5
percent from 7.75 percent.
The vote followed a recommendation by fund staff to lower
the rate to 7.25 percent. The fund's full board will vote on
Wednesday.
If the assumed rate of return is lowered, state and local
government employers that use Calpers to oversee pension and
other retirement services would have to pay more into the fund
at a time when their budgets are already stressed.
Calpers President Rob Feckner said a 7.5 percent assumed
rate would not be unduly burdensome. The higher pension
contributions that would be required under a 7.25 percent
assumed rate could be too dramatic for local governments, he
told Reuters.
"To implement to that point would put some local governments
and agencies in jeopardy," Feckner said.
Weak revenue is still pressing local governments across
California, the most populous U.S. state, to pare budgets - or
worse in one notable case.
The city of Stockton has drawn national attention in recent
weeks for a financial restructuring plan that could result in a
declaration of bankruptcy if mediation with its major
bondholders, employees and retirees fails.
If the full Calpers board approves the new rate, it would go
into effect on July 1 for state agencies and schools and in July
2013 for local agency employers.
(Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Leslie Adler)