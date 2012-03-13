SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 13 Calpers, the California pension fund for public employees, took a major step on Tuesday toward reducing its assumed rate of return, a move that could increase costs for government agencies that use its services.

The pension and health benefits committee of Calpers, the $236 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, voted 6-2 to lower the fund's assumed rate of return to 7.5 percent from 7.75 percent.

The vote followed a recommendation by fund staff to lower the rate to 7.25 percent. The fund's full board will vote on Wednesday.

If the assumed rate of return is lowered, state and local government employers that use Calpers to oversee pension and other retirement services would have to pay more into the fund at a time when their budgets are already stressed.

Calpers President Rob Feckner said a 7.5 percent assumed rate would not be unduly burdensome. The higher pension contributions that would be required under a 7.25 percent assumed rate could be too dramatic for local governments, he told Reuters.

"To implement to that point would put some local governments and agencies in jeopardy," Feckner said.

Weak revenue is still pressing local governments across California, the most populous U.S. state, to pare budgets - or worse in one notable case.

The city of Stockton has drawn national attention in recent weeks for a financial restructuring plan that could result in a declaration of bankruptcy if mediation with its major bondholders, employees and retirees fails.

If the full Calpers board approves the new rate, it would go into effect on July 1 for state agencies and schools and in July 2013 for local agency employers. (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Leslie Adler)