* CDOs back to pre-crisis levels, global regulator says
* IOSCO says rise in interest rates could cause bubble-like
selloff
* IOSCO examining why other market-based lending still
sluggish
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 15 Collateralised debt obligations
(CDOs), the complex financial instruments at the heart of the
2008 financial crisis, have almost regained their previous
popularity because of their high returns, and could form a
bubble, global regulators said on Tuesday.
CDOs are a type of security based on an underlying pool of
bonds or other assets that offers attractive returns at a time
of historically low interest rates.
They came under the spotlight in the 2007-09 financial
crisis when their complexity long obscured the fact that the
U.S. home loans that underpinned them were turning bad. Their
eventual crash triggered a global market meltdown that forced
governments into a series of bank rescues.
Now, demand for CDOs in a low-interest environment has
pushed sales up from $6 billion in 2010 to an estimated $35
billion this year overall, the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said in a report.
IOSCO said issuance was back at pre-crisis levels,
especially in the United States - but that if interest rates
rose back to more normal levels, CDOs were likely to be sold off
in favour of bonds offering better yields.
"Prolonging low interest rates could drive up leverage in
these products and, in the longer run, cause a bubble," it said.
As one corner of the securitisation market is causing
concern, regulators are trying to kickstart other parts to help
finance growth and wean banks off central bank money.
IOSCO chairman Greg Medcraft told reporters the Group of 20
leading economies (G20) recognised that reviving market-based
funding - as opposed to lending by banks - was critical to
boosting sluggish economic growth.
The watchdog, made up of regulators from 115 countries, said
it had just teamed up with banking and insurance supervisors to
look at the impediments to the securitisation market.
"On the industry side, the securities that were often
created (in the past) were issuer-driven and not necessarily
investor-driven, so I think the industry itself needs to look at
what it creates," Medcraft said. Tougher rules for the financial
sector overall may also be an impediment.
"We need to ask investors why they are not buying
securities. A market exists when investors participate," said
Medcraft, a former global head of securitisation at SocGen bank.
Carlos Tavares, vice-chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority, said reviving and increasing the role of
market-based financing to U.S. levels would be a positive
side-effect of the financial crisis.
"It will make access to funding more balanced than it is now
as Europe is very much more reliant on banks," Tavares said.
The IOSCO report said a concentration of derivatives
contracts in clearing houses, risks related to capital flows to
and from emerging markets, and risks related to managing
collateral or assets used to back transactions were also top
priorities for IOSCO to monitor. It is also taking a closer look
at cyber crime and crowd funding.