By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 The U.S. futures regulator
will vote on Monday on a rule that would put tighter limits on
how brokerage firms can use customer funds, a measure
now-bankrupt MF Global had encouraged the agency to delay.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission rule would no
longer allow a brokerage firm, known as a futures commission
merchant, to conduct so-called "in-house" transactions where it
uses customers' funds to make proprietary trades for its own
accounts, a process where the firm basically gives a loan to
itself.
Transactions between affiliates of a company where the two
entities exchange money or funds also would be restricted by the
CFTC. Firms would still be able to enter into agreements using
customer funds with an external third party.
"As recent events have highlighted, the protection and
preservation of customer funds is fundamental to our markets,"
Scott O'Malia, a Republican commissioner, said in prepared
remarks.
"By limiting investments of customer funds to a subset of
instruments that currently have minimal risk, this final rule is
a step towards enhancing customer protection," he said.
The measure, which was initially proposed by the CFTC in
October 2010, stalled after a lack of support from other
commissioners.
Many firms, including MF Global and its former
chief executive, Jon Corzine, lobbied against the rule and asked
the CFTC to hold back on tightening up the regulation. Any
changes, they said, would hurt their firms and customers.
MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after
investors got spooked by its large bets on European sovereign
debt, is now under investigation for potentially raiding
customer funds for the firm's use. Hundreds of millions of
dollars in customer money is still unaccounted for.
It is uncertain whether the missing funds would have been
protected by this new CFTC rule.
The push to finalize the rule gained momentum after MF
Global's collapse.
NO TO RISKY SOVEREIGN DEBT
Currently, futures commission merchants are allowed to
engage in internal repurchases, or so-called "repo" agreements.
The transactions allow the firm to take customer funds and
invest them in a range of securities, including sovereign debt.
In exchange for using the cash, firms are required to back
it up with high-quality collateral such as Treasuries, something
it appears MF Global failed to do.
Under the new CFTC rule, in cases where the brokerage firm
is allowed to invest customer funds, the agency will permit them
to invest in securities such as Treasuries, agency debt,
corporate notes and commercial paper. Potentially risky
sovereign debt will no longer be permitted.
The CFTC also plans to vote on Monday on a final rule
outlining a formal registration system for foreign boards of
trade that want to provide access to their system for members in
the United States. Currently, there is no formal process, with
approval granted by the CFTC through so-called "no-action"
letters.
The regulator also plans to vote on a proposed rule that
would detail a process for making a swap available to trade.
The CFTC, which is running behind on implementing rules, has
yet to finalize many of the measures to complete a regulatory
framework for the previously opaque $600 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market required under last year's
Dodd-Frank law.
The regulator so far has finalized 18 rules, but most of the
high-profile and controversial rules remain, including end-user
exceptions and capital and margin requirements.
