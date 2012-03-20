US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Italian sportscar maker Ferrari, which is owned by Fiat , is not planning an initial public offering (IPO), its chairman told a German newspaper.
* Baosteel Group Corp's metal packaging unit, whose clients include beverage makers such as Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, is planning an initial public offering in Shanghai, the China Business News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified company officials.
* State-run Vinaphone and MobiFone, which together hold the majority of subscriptions in Vietnam's mobile phone market, are to be merged as part of a restructuring process, senior industry officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.