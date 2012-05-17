BRIEF-Tata Advanced Systems delivers crown and tailcone for CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Boeing
* Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems says delivery of crown and tailcone assembly for Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopter
BANGALORE May 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Hedge fund firm Magnetar Capital LLC, which bet on several mortgage securities transactions that imploded during the financial crisis, is the target of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* The world's largest interdealer broker by market capitalisation ICAP is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group, the UK exchange for fledgling companies, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems says delivery of crown and tailcone assembly for Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopter
* Says Garth A.C. Macrae will replace Gordon as non-executive chairman of company