Airbus ready to boycott suppliers who perform badly
TOULOUSE, France, June 9 Airbus warned suppliers on Friday that they risk a group-wide boycott if they fail to come up to standard for one of the group's businesses.
BANGALORE May 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Billionaire hedge fund manager Carl Icahn has purchased a stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, according to Bloomberg, which sourced the information to a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Dexia is in exclusive talks to sell Turkish unit Denizbank to Russian bank Sberbank, Les Echos newspaper reported.
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.