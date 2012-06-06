June 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
- Spain's government is working on a new banking reform, the
third this year, to ensure lenders have sufficient capital to
deal with losses on mortgages as well as on loans to businesses
and consumer credit, a business newspaper said on Wednesday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp is in advanced talks to
sell almost all of its pipeline assets for more than $4 billion
to Global Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing
sources with knowledge of the matter.
- Family-history research website Ancestry.com Inc
is thinking of putting itself up on the block and is working
with Frank Quattrone's Qatalyst Partners to find buyers,
Bloomberg news reported, citing a person with knowledge of the
situation.
- Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to
provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to
scandal-hit Olympus Corp, Kyodo news agency reported on
Wednesday, a move that will make Panasonic the company's top
shareholder.
* China's banks made new loans worth nearly 800 billion
yuan ($126 billion) in May, the Economic Information Daily
quoted authoritative unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.