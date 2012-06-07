UPDATE 1-Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
June 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan beat out Affinity Equity Partners as the preferred bidder for a stake worth $398 million in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance , local media reported on Thursday.
* The board of Fairfax Media is considering a further writedown to the value of its newspapers as its traditional publishing sales decline, The Australian newspaper said on Thursday.
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
SEOUL, June 8 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to invest $300 million to build an appliances factory in the United States, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.