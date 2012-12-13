Dec 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* British bank Barclays plans to eliminate as many as 2,000 jobs in its investment bank as part of a broad restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the bank's plans. ()

* Knight Capital Group expects to make a decision on its future ownership by early next week, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is set to buy Bank of America's stake in their Japanese private banking venture for 39 billion yen ($470 million), Bloomberg reported, quoting two people with knowledge of the matter.

* U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores is in talks to buy an 80 percent stake in Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret AS from London-based private equity group BC Partners, the Financial Times reported.

