March 14 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The German government's plans to cut solar power
incentives are "manageable" for Wacker Chemie, one of
the world's largest maker of polysilicon for the solar industry,
a top executive at the company told a German newspaper.
* Zynga Inc, the video game company that went
public in December, is planning to sell additional shares in a
secondary public offering, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
* Schroders Plc is in talks to acquire an almost 30
percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management in a deal worth
around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers
reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.