BANGALORE, August 15 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Ukraine has approved a joint offshore exploration bid led
by ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to unlock
oil and gas reserves deep under the Black Sea, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday.
* Oil giant Sinopec Corp along with Chinese banks
are in talks to put up to $1 billion in a Texas clean energy
project, in what would be one of the biggest investments by
Chinese companies in the U.S. power sector, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
* U.S. regulators are close to approving Verizon Wireless's
proposed $3.9 billion spectrum purchase from several
cable companies, including Comcast Corp, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people close to the
negotiations.