Aug 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Lee Raymond, the brusque former chairman and chief
executive of Exxon Mobil, will have the last say on James
Dimon's role in the "London Whale" trading fiasco-an arrangement
that presents risks for both men.
* Insurer Aetna Inc has signed a deal to buy rival
Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.7 billion in cash and
stock, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* Struggling retailer Best Buy Co, which is engaged
in a takeover battle with founder Richard Schulze, has chosen a
new chief executive to lead the company, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.