Nov 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* A UK private equity firm is in talks to invest around 50 million euros ($69 million) in struggling Irish telecoms firm eircom as part of an attempt by the shareholders to maintain control of the company, the Sunday Times reported.

* British life insurer Legal & General has made an approach for fund supermarket Cofunds, but could be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Privatisation of Britain's Royal Mail will not begin until at least 2013 and might not be complete before the end of the UK government's present term, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.

* The board of cash-strapped India's Kingfisher Airlines will consider on Monday a proposal to cut its $1.3 billion debt by more than half by selling property, converting loans from its parent company into equity and changing the terms under which it leases aircraft, the Economic Times reported.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)