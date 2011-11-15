Nov 15 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Australian private equity fund Pacific Equity Partners is
planning a takeover bid worth as much as A$700 million ($714.6
million) for industrial services firm Spotless Group,
The Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday.
* Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd will finalise
its merger proposal with investment bank OSK Holdings Bhd
next month, local newspaper The Star said on Tuesday,
quoting an RHB official.
* GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner,
has received bids from about 10 firms for a 50 percent stake in
its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday, with a book
value of 95.43 billion Korean won ($85 million).
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)