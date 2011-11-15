Nov 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Australian private equity fund Pacific Equity Partners is planning a takeover bid worth as much as A$700 million ($714.6 million) for industrial services firm Spotless Group, The Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday.

* Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd will finalise its merger proposal with investment bank OSK Holdings Bhd next month, local newspaper The Star said on Tuesday, quoting an RHB official.

* GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 firms for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday, with a book value of 95.43 billion Korean won ($85 million).

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)