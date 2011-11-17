Nov 17The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* A U.S.-based private equity firm is looking at buying Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the owner of Toronto's NHL and NBA sports teams, the Toronto Star a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Some members of PepsiCo Inc's board want to take a closer look at splitting the snack and beverage units, a move that its chief executive officer is against, the New York Post reported, citing a source close to the situation.

* Ternium, the second-largest Latin American steel group, offered to buy a 26 percent voting stake in former shareholder Usiminas, one of Brazil's biggest steelmakers, Exame magazine said on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the deal.

* Stifel Financial Corp. is in exclusive talks to buy Regions Financial Corp's Morgan Keegan brokerage, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)