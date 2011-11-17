US STOCKS-Tech recovery sends Wall St to records with Fed next
Nov 17The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* A U.S.-based private equity firm is looking at buying Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the owner of Toronto's NHL and NBA sports teams, the Toronto Star a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
* Some members of PepsiCo Inc's board want to take a closer look at splitting the snack and beverage units, a move that its chief executive officer is against, the New York Post reported, citing a source close to the situation.
* Ternium, the second-largest Latin American steel group, offered to buy a 26 percent voting stake in former shareholder Usiminas, one of Brazil's biggest steelmakers, Exame magazine said on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the deal.
* Stifel Financial Corp. is in exclusive talks to buy Regions Financial Corp's Morgan Keegan brokerage, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.44 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street gained on Tuesday, with the S&P 500, Dow industrials and Russell 2000 setting record closing highs, as technology stocks bounced back and investors positioned ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.