BANGALORE Nov 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* The auction of British grocer Iceland Foods faces unexpected delays, with second-round bids now not expected to be lodged until next year, the Financial Times reported.

* The chairman of Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya, said in an interview with the Financial Times he was close to sealing a $370 million deal with an Indian private investor and a consortium of banks that would save the airline.

* BHP Billiton is set to disrupt Canpotex, the world's biggest potash exporter by volume, by keeping a big new mine in Saskatchewan out of the marketing cartel, the Financial Times reported.

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund no longer owns shares in PepsiCo Inc, cable television network CNBC reported.

* Eastman Kodak Co is trying to sell its online photo-sharing unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore)