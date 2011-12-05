BANGALORE Dec 5 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media:
* French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations plans
to buy 300 million euros ($403 million) in preference shares in
troubled French insurer Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage
insurance broker, according to reports on Monday.
* Abu Dhabi construction company Commodore Contracting is
taking a 25 percent stake in Ferrostaal's new owner, MPC
Industries, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing MPC.
* Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda
Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing
group Mecom, for about 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns
($294 million), daily DN reported on Monday.
* Germany is open to a nationalisation of Commerzbank
if the country's second-biggest bank cannot raise
sufficient capital next year, Der Spiegel weekly reported on
Sunday.
* Auchan would look at Italian rival Esselunga if it came up
for sale, chairman Vianney Mulliez told an Italian daily on
Sunday, while reiterating the family-owned French retailer had
no intention of listing.
* Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA received a $1.5
billion credit line from the China Development Bank to
help build a heavy-oil refinery in Brazil, the Globo daily
newspaper reported.
* Austrian property investor Rene Benko hopes to wrap up a
deal to buy Metro AG's German department store chain
Kaufhof this month, he told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.