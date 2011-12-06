BANGALORE Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Intermediate Capital Group is looking to sell CPA Global, one the largest patent management groups in the world, barely two years after buying into it, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* The London Stock Exchange and Russia's two main exchanges, Micex and RTS, are vying to secure a strategic partnership with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* Three small banks in southern Vietnam, which have faced a liquidity crunch, will merge to form a larger bank, a state-run news website quoted the central bank governor as saying on Tuesday, the first move to restructure the nation's banking sector.