Dec 8 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Sino-Forest Corp may choose to go private as it
seeks to restore its finances and reputation after its shares
lost three quarters of their value amid fraud allegations, the
chief executive of the Chinese forestry company was quoted as
saying.
* Hitachi Ltd plans to sign a joint venture
agreement with an Indian firm early next year to assemble rail
cars, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.
* Nokia is to sell its luxury subsidiary Vertu,
as the Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business in an
effort to compete with other smartphone makers, the Financial
Times reported on Thursday.
* Boeing Co is nearing two separate deals with
world's No. 2 package delivery company FedEx Corp and
discount carrier Southwest Airlines Co, according to
media reports.