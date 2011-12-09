BANGALORE Dec 9 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* George Soros's family fund bought about $2 billion of
European bonds formerly owned by MF Global, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* Dubai Investment Group is closing its New York office and
transferring control of its $1.1 billion U.S. real estate
portfolio to a private equity firm co-founded by Mark Walsh, the
former head of Lehman Brother's real estate operation, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* Warner Music's new owners have cooled speculation they
could sell its music publishing business to defray the cost of
Len Blavatnik's $3.3 billion buyout, saying the group behind
Bruno Mars, the Black Keys and Red Hot Chilli Peppers had a
strong independent future even after losing out in the auction
for EMI, the Financial Times reported.
* French utility GDF Suez is to spend up to 55
billion euros ($86 billion) globally over five years as it tries
to double its size in Asia and cut its reliance on Europe, its
chief executive, Gerard Mestrallet, said in an interview with
the Financial Times on Friday.