BANGALORE Dec 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* George Soros's family fund bought about $2 billion of European bonds formerly owned by MF Global, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Dubai Investment Group is closing its New York office and transferring control of its $1.1 billion U.S. real estate portfolio to a private equity firm co-founded by Mark Walsh, the former head of Lehman Brother's real estate operation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Warner Music's new owners have cooled speculation they could sell its music publishing business to defray the cost of Len Blavatnik's $3.3 billion buyout, saying the group behind Bruno Mars, the Black Keys and Red Hot Chilli Peppers had a strong independent future even after losing out in the auction for EMI, the Financial Times reported.

* French utility GDF Suez is to spend up to 55 billion euros ($86 billion) globally over five years as it tries to double its size in Asia and cut its reliance on Europe, its chief executive, Gerard Mestrallet, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.