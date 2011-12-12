Dec 12 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* British airline Virgin Atlantic has made an
indicative offer and signed a "terms of agreement" contract
with bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse the
airline's books, the Times reported on Monday.
* European private equity firm Cognetas has pulled the sale
process for French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim
, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Germany's largest utility E.On has recruited
Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution
network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros
($3.34 billion) to help pay down its debts, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
* Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional will
sell its 42.7 percent stake in national car maker Proton
Holdings Bhd to autos-to-property conglomerate
DRB-Hicom, the Star newspaper reported on Monday
quoting Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad.
* Energy major Reliance Industries, India's most
valued company that also runs supermarkets, plans to enter the
fast-food business next year, the Economic Times reported on
Monday.