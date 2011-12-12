Dec 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* British airline Virgin Atlantic has made an indicative offer and signed a "terms of agreement" contract with bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse the airline's books, the Times reported on Monday.

* European private equity firm Cognetas has pulled the sale process for French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Germany's largest utility E.On has recruited Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.34 billion) to help pay down its debts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional will sell its 42.7 percent stake in national car maker Proton Holdings Bhd to autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom, the Star newspaper reported on Monday quoting Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad.

* Energy major Reliance Industries, India's most valued company that also runs supermarkets, plans to enter the fast-food business next year, the Economic Times reported on Monday.