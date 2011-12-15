US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Dec 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti has secured a deal with lenders to sell itself to China's Shandong Heavy Industry Group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* Deutsche Telekom plans to consolidate information technology departments in Germany starting next year and expects the revamp to save hundreds of millions of euros, a German newspaper reported.
* Carlyle Group LP is in talks to buy a unit of Highland Capital Management LP that manages $3 billion in collateralized loan obligations in Europe, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* The merger between Malaysian lender RHB Capital's banking group and OSK Investment Bank is expected to be finalised by March, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.