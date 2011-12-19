Dec 19 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* The board of Nobel Biocare discussed initial
interest from venture capital firm Bain Capital, a Swiss paper
reported on Sunday, while a spokesman for the dental implant
maker said there were no ongoing discussions.
* U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is mulling a 7
billion pound ($10.9 billion) takeover of Kurdistan-focused
explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the Independent on
Sunday reported.
* Chinese oil firm Sinopec is eyeing a
multibillion-euro stake in Spain's Repsol, as indebted
Spanish builder Sacyr-Vallehermoso races to sell half
of its shares in the oil company to pay back loans in order to
avoid a possible collapse, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
* Talks over potential asset sales as part of AT&T Inc's
efforts to get approval of its $39 billion purchase of
T-Mobile USA have gone cold, according to The Wall Street
Journal on Sunday.