Dec 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The Japanese government plans to take a stake of more than two-thirds in Tokyo Electric Power Co in a de facto nationalisation of the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday.

* Daimler is looking for a Chinese investor that could take a 5-10 percent stake in the luxury carmaker, Germany's manager magazin reported in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, citing company sources.

* Apple has bought Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash storage technology, for up to $500 million, the Calcalist financial daily reported on Tuesday.

* The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is actively considering a proposal that would allow for a reduction in the outstanding mortgage debt of homeowners in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, Financial Times reported.

* Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Steel has appointed BNP Paribas as the financial adviser for an initial public offering of its $3 billion steel project north of Jeddah, Middle East Economic Digest said.