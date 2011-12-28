Dec 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* General Re, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is interested in buying South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance to tap into the promising market, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

* China's top energy companies PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) have signed an agreement with the eastern province of Zhejiang on six projects worth about 139.1 billion yuan ($22 billion), media reported.

* India has opposed the plan to recast debt of ailing state-run carrier Air India as it will force state-owned banks to take a big hit, the Economic Times reported, citing the financial services secretary.

* China's listed banks are expected to raise more than 100 billion yuan ($15.78 billion) through equity financing next year as they face pressure to replenish capital due to rapid loan growth and tighter regulation, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.