Dec 28 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* General Re, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, is interested in buying South Korea's Tong Yang
Life Insurance to tap into the promising market,
South Korean media reported on Wednesday.
* China's top energy companies PetroChina Co Ltd
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) have
signed an agreement with the eastern province of Zhejiang on six
projects worth about 139.1 billion yuan ($22 billion), media
reported.
* India has opposed the plan to recast debt of ailing
state-run carrier Air India as it will force
state-owned banks to take a big hit, the Economic Times
reported, citing the financial services secretary.
* China's listed banks are expected to raise more than 100
billion yuan ($15.78 billion) through equity financing next year
as they face pressure to replenish capital due to rapid loan
growth and tighter regulation, the China Securities Journal
reported on Tuesday.