Dec 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* The price that EDF is prepared to offer to buy out minorities at Italy's No. 2 utility Edison is fair, the French utility's chairman said on Thursday, adding he is confident about regulator Consob's decision on the deal.

* BR Malls, Brazil's largest shopping mall operator, agreed to buy the Shopping Plaza Macae in Rio de Janeiro state for 100 million reais ($53 million), including the assumption of debt, Valor Economico reported.