BRIEF-Moody's says California's proposal to double FY 2018 pension payment would be credit positive
* Moody's says California's proposal to double fy 2018 pension payment would be credit positive
Jan 3 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Tuesday:
* A unit of India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to invest more than 15 billion rupees ($282 million) in media group TV18's two main companies through proposed rights issues, the Economic Times reported.
* Moody's says California's proposal to double fy 2018 pension payment would be credit positive
DUBLIN/LONDON, June 12 Allied Irish Banks(AIB) plans to raise up to 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) when it sells a 25 percent stake on the Dublin and London stock markets in the biggest test yet of investor appetite for Irish banks.