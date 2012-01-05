Jan 5 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Japan Airlines Co plans to relist its shares as
early as September in a public offering that could raise up to 1
trillion yen ($13 billion), Bloomberg news reported.
* Eastman Kodak is preparing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy
filing in case it is unable to sell its digital patents to raise
capital, The Wall Street Journal reported.
* Barnes & Noble Inc has put its Sterling Publishing
business up for sale, signaling an end to the book retailer's
publishing efforts started in the 1970s, the Wall Street Journal
said.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will sell
its entire 9.6 percent stake in Vietnam's Sacombank to
Eximbank, another Vietnamese lender, a senior Sacombank
executive was quoted as saying in media reports.
* India's Aditya Birla Group will bid for a strategic stake
in Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources to secure
assured coal supplies for its expanding cement and aluminum
smelter operations, the Economic Times reported.